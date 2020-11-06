FDA Insanitary Condition Final Guidance Released.

Body

"DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Food and Drug Administration

[Docket No. FDA-2016-D-2268]

Insanitary Conditions at Compounding Facilities; Guidance for Industry; Availability

AGENCY: Food and Drug Administration, HHS.

ACTION: Notice of availability.

SUMMARY: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the

availability of a final guidance for industry entitled "Insanitary Conditions at Compounding

Facilities." Drug products compounded under insanitary conditions could become contaminated

and cause serious adverse events, including death, in patients. FDA is issuing this guidance to

help compounding facilities and State regulatory agencies understand some examples of what

FDA considers to be insanitary conditions that could cause a drug to become contaminated or

rendered injurious to health. These examples are intended to help compounding facilities take

action to prevent the occurrence of these and other insanitary conditions, as well as to implement

appropriate corrective actions when such conditions already exist."



Michael Baxter

Senior Director, Regulatory Policy

APhA

Washington, DC

