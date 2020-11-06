FDA Insanitary Condition Final Guidance Released.
https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-24807.pdf
Link to the Guidance:
https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-document…
https://www.fda.gov/media/124948/download
"DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Food and Drug Administration
[Docket No. FDA-2016-D-2268]
Insanitary Conditions at Compounding Facilities; Guidance for Industry; Availability
AGENCY: Food and Drug Administration, HHS.
ACTION: Notice of availability.
SUMMARY: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or Agency) is announcing the
availability of a final guidance for industry entitled "Insanitary Conditions at Compounding
Facilities." Drug products compounded under insanitary conditions could become contaminated
and cause serious adverse events, including death, in patients. FDA is issuing this guidance to
help compounding facilities and State regulatory agencies understand some examples of what
FDA considers to be insanitary conditions that could cause a drug to become contaminated or
rendered injurious to health. These examples are intended to help compounding facilities take
action to prevent the occurrence of these and other insanitary conditions, as well as to implement
appropriate corrective actions when such conditions already exist."
