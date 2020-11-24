FDA Comment Request; Obtaining Information to Understand Challenges and Opportunities Encountered by Compounding Outsourcing Facilities (503B).
Compounding SIG
2020-11-24T16:33:00Z
"DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Food and Drug Administration
[Docket No. FDA-2019-N-3077]
Agency Information Collection Activities; Submission for Office of Management and Budget
Review; Comment Request; Obtaining Information to Understand Challenges and Opportunities
Encountered by Compounding Outsourcing Facilities
AGENCY: Food and Drug Administration, HHS.
ACTION: Notice."
"Researchers will engage pharmacists, staff, and management from outsourcing facilities
and similar compounding businesses. Researchers may use surveys, interviews, and focus
groups to obtain information concerning challenges and opportunities encountered by
outsourcing facilities. Within this context, the following questions or similar, related questions
may be posed:
1. What financial and operational considerations inform outsourcing facility operational and
business model decisions?
2. What factors impact the development of a sustainable outsourcing facility business?
3. What financial and operational considerations inform outsourcing facility product
decisions?
4. Do outsourcing facilities understand the Federal legislative and regulatory policies that
apply to them? What, if any, knowledge gaps need to be addressed?
5. What challenges do outsourcing facilities face when implementing Federal current good
manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements?
6. How do outsourcing facilities implement quality practices at their facilities?
7. How is CGMP and quality expertise developed by outsourcing facilities? How do they
obtain this knowledge, and what training do they need?
8. What are the economic consequences of CGMP noncompliance/product failures for
outsourcing facilities?
9. What are outsourcing facility management and staff views on current interactions with
FDA? How do they want the interactions to change?
10.What are outsourcing facilities' understanding of how to engage with FDA during and
following an inspection?"
Michael Baxter
Senior Director, Regulatory Policy
APhA
Washington, DC
