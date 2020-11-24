FDA Comment Request; Obtaining Information to Understand Challenges and Opportunities Encountered by Compounding Outsourcing Facilities (503B).

Body

https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-26066.pdf?utm_source…

"DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES

Food and Drug Administration

[Docket No. FDA-2019-N-3077]

Agency Information Collection Activities; Submission for Office of Management and Budget

Review; Comment Request; Obtaining Information to Understand Challenges and Opportunities

Encountered by Compounding Outsourcing Facilities

AGENCY: Food and Drug Administration, HHS.

ACTION: Notice."

"Researchers will engage pharmacists, staff, and management from outsourcing facilities

and similar compounding businesses. Researchers may use surveys, interviews, and focus

groups to obtain information concerning challenges and opportunities encountered by

outsourcing facilities. Within this context, the following questions or similar, related questions

may be posed:

1. What financial and operational considerations inform outsourcing facility operational and

business model decisions?

2. What factors impact the development of a sustainable outsourcing facility business?

3. What financial and operational considerations inform outsourcing facility product

decisions?

4. Do outsourcing facilities understand the Federal legislative and regulatory policies that

apply to them? What, if any, knowledge gaps need to be addressed?

5. What challenges do outsourcing facilities face when implementing Federal current good

manufacturing practice (CGMP) requirements?

6. How do outsourcing facilities implement quality practices at their facilities?

7. How is CGMP and quality expertise developed by outsourcing facilities? How do they

obtain this knowledge, and what training do they need?

8. What are the economic consequences of CGMP noncompliance/product failures for

outsourcing facilities?

9. What are outsourcing facility management and staff views on current interactions with

FDA? How do they want the interactions to change?

10.What are outsourcing facilities' understanding of how to engage with FDA during and

following an inspection?"



------------------------------

Michael Baxter

Senior Director, Regulatory Policy

APhA

Washington, DC

------------------------------

