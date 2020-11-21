Fall Journal Club: FIDELIO-DKD

Body

Happy Friday fellow health care professionals!

Attached is the quarterly journal club article review completed by Kayla Strong, PharmD Candidate 2021 from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy

The article selected is: Barkis GL, Agarwal R, Anker SD, et al. Effect of finerenone on chronic kidney disease outcomes in type 2 diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2020. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2025845.



We have seen a growing amount of evidence published in recent months regarding the renal benefits of SGLT-2 inhibitors so we thought it would be appropriate to look at this recently published article which evaluated the effects of a non-steroidal selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist on renal outcomes.

Do you see finerenone having a role in patients with diabetes and CKD or do you think it is too late to the game to be a major player?

We hope you enjoy the attached article review and look forward to your feedback.



Frank Fanizza, PharmD, BCACP

Ambulatory Care Clinical Pharmacist

LMH Health

Lawrence, KS

