Yet another possible answer to "Now what" is to engage the power of self-compassion.

Mindful self-compassion is a practice protocol developed by Kristin Neff, PhD, and Christopher Germer, PhD. As therapist and resiliency expert Linda Graham explains in this article, mindful self-compassion teaches us to shift our brain "out of negativity, reactivity, and contraction, toward receptivity and openness to the big picture." This shift helps us to take wise action when we reach a choice point.

You can practice mindful self-compassion any time you notice a surge of a difficult emotion:

Pause and put your hand on your heart. This activates the release of oxytocin, the hormone of safety and trust.

To acknowledge and care about yourself as the experiencer of something distressing, say to yourself, "this is upsetting" or "this is hard!" or "this is scary!" or "this is painful" or "this hurts" or something similar.

Repeat these phrases to yourself (or some variation of words that work better for you). May I be kind to myself in this moment. May I accept this moment exactly as it is. May I accept myself exactly as I am in this moment. May I give myself all the compassion I need.

Continue repeating the phrases until you can feel the compassion and kindness and care for yourself becoming stronger than the original negative emotion.





Cynthia Knapp Dlugosz, BSPharm, NBC-HWC

Ann Arbor, MI

