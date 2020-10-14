Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) and a COVID-19 Vaccine Part 4

Body

In summary, we’ve learned about Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs), who can approve them, the criteria needed for approval, and how a COVID-19 vaccine fits in.

Pharmacists can help patients by interpreting clinical trial data, answering questions about safety and efficacy, and administering other immunizations such as flu and shingles vaccines.

Interested in COVID-19 vaccines? A COVID-19 vaccine tracker can be found at https://www.raps.org/news-and-articles/news-articles/2020/3/covid-19-vaccine-tracker.

If you’ve stuck along throughout this series, here is a summary document of all 4 posts in this series as well as a link to 5 images that can be shared on social media! These are pre-formatted for Facebook posts but can uploaded to any site. Feel free to share them at any time.

Resources





Cody Morcom, PharmD

Captain and Pharmacist

United States Air Force

