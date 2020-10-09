Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) and a COVID-19 Vaccine Part 3

Body

For Part 3 of this series, let's quickly delve into recent developments surrounding an EUA for a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to previous FDA guidance, any vaccine must be at least 50% effective, regardless if issued under EUA or full approval. Transparency will be key in ensuring the public will get vaccinated as well. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, have publicly stated that a higher bar will be set for these vaccines compared to a drug.

Additionally, on August 28th, 2020, FDA announced a meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to be held on Oct. 22, 2020, to “discuss the general matter of the development, authorization, and/or licensure of vaccines indicated to prevent COVID-19.” This meeting will be used to ensure the public understands the development of potential vaccines as well as FDA’s commitment to safety and effectiveness.

On September 21st, 2020, FDA submitted new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine approval to the White House, which sat in stalemate until just today, October 7th, 2020. In addition to requiring applicants to have completed a Phase III trial showing efficacy, these guidelines had recommendations such as:

a minimum 2 month follow up after the final dose of the vaccine

a suggestion to document at least five cases of severe adverse effects in those receiving placebo

