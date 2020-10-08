Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) and a COVID-19 Vaccine Part 2

Body

Now we know who can declare an Emergency Use Authorization, but how does it even get to that point?

Well, in a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) emergency, four criteria must be met for each individual EUA.

First, the CBRN threat must be capable of causing serious or life-threatening harm. Second, the medical product must be considered as “may be effective”. While this standard is lower than what FDA consistently uses for typical approval of drugs and devices, the agency scrutinizes effectiveness on a case-by-case basis using what is known as a risk-benefit analysis, the third piece of criteria. Third, a risk-benefit analysis must be performed. Evidence used to compare the risks vs benefits for an EUA product include “results of domestic and foreign clinical trials, in vivo efficacy data from animal models, and in vitro data”. Fourth, there must be no alternatives to the EUA product that are adequate, approved, or available to fully meet the needs of the emergency.

Cody Morcom, PharmD

Captain and Clinical Pharmacist

United States Air Force

