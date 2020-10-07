Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) and a COVID-19 Vaccine

Body

Hello, everyone!

Over the next few days, I will be bringing you information on Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) and how a COVID-19 vaccine fits in. Stay tuned for for the third and final post as it will include an infographic that can be easily shared on your social media!

An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) power to provide patients and providers with timely access to drugs, diagnostic tests, or other medical products. This is especially critical in times of public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. During crises, time is of the essence and the FDA may not have the ability to grant full FDA approval. Thus, available evidence must be used, and risks/benefits are weighed.

In order for an EUA to be issued, one of the following four points must be confirmed:

The Department of Defense (DoD) Secretary issues a determination of military emergency or significant potential for military emergency The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary issues a determination of domestic emergency or significant potential for domestic emergency. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary issues a determination of public health emergency or significant potential for public health emergency The DHS Secretary issues a material threat determination

If one of these is determined, the HHS Secretary can declare that there is justification for an EUA to be issued. Finally, the FDA Commissioner, after consulting with appropriate personnel, can issue the EUA. Each EUA issued is published in the Federal Register which can be viewed by the public.

See you back here soon for Post 2 of 3!





Cody Morcom PHARMD

Captain and Clinical Pharmacist

Scott Township PA

------------------------------

