Educational Opportunity CPE: Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar, Earn up to 20.5 CPE
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2020-11-06T17:57:00Z
Come Join us virtually for the annual Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar, Nov. 13-14.
Earn up to 20.5 hours of CPE for just $99. Attendance is open to all, members and non-members ($129 for non-members)
Programming includes:
- Emergency Preparedness Response
- COVID-19, including testing, vaccination, mental health, and health communication
- Business operations and management, including drug shortages, formulary management, and pharmaceutical supply chain dynamics
- Clinical updates, including tobacco cessation, suicide and depression, and multiple sclerosis
- Innovations, including improving patient wait times, minimal contact prescription delivery, and nicotine use after basic training
Register today: https://jfpsmeeting.pharmacist.com/2020/JFPS/aaStatic.asp?SFP=WlZMSlpDQkFANDkzOA
Other Program Highlights You Don't Want to Miss
When you register for JFPS 2020 Virtual, you have access to endless opportunities over two dynamic days. Get ready for:
- 42 posters showcasing pharmacy-focused scientific research, which will be presented by your peers during a poster session and available in a virtual poster gallery
- 6 networking opportunities and the chance to reconnect with colleagues in video chat rooms
- A virtual exhibit hall featuring 60+ exhibitors who will share the latest and greatest products and services
- An awards program honoring your peers in federal pharmacy
Review programming here: https://jfpsmeeting.pharmacist.com/2020/JFPS/agenda.asp?pfp=FullSchedule
Don't wait. Time is running out and you won't want to miss joining your peers and colleagues in federal pharmacy at JFPS 2020 Virtual November 13-14. Secure your spot today - registration starts at just $99!
PS – The first 500 registrants receive a FREE JFPS 2020 Virtual Challenge Coin and commemorative print!
