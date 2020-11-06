Educational Opportunity CPE: Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar, Earn up to 20.5 CPE

Body

Come Join us virtually for the annual Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar, Nov. 13-14.

Earn up to 20.5 hours of CPE for just $99. Attendance is open to all, members and non-members ($129 for non-members)

Programming includes:

Emergency Preparedness Response

COVID-19, including testing, vaccination, mental health, and health communication

Business operations and management, including drug shortages, formulary management, and pharmaceutical supply chain dynamics

Clinical updates, including tobacco cessation, suicide and depression, and multiple sclerosis

Innovations, including improving patient wait times, minimal contact prescription delivery, and nicotine use after basic training

Register today: https://jfpsmeeting.pharmacist.com/2020/JFPS/aaStatic.asp?SFP=WlZMSlpDQkFANDkzOA

Other Program Highlights You Don't Want to Miss

When you register for JFPS 2020 Virtual, you have access to endless opportunities over two dynamic days. Get ready for:

42 posters showcasing pharmacy-focused scientific research, which will be presented by your peers during a poster session and available in a virtual poster gallery

6 networking opportunities and the chance to reconnect with colleagues in video chat rooms

A virtual exhibit hall featuring 60+ exhibitors who will share the latest and greatest products and services

who will share the latest and greatest products and services An awards program honoring your peers in federal pharmacy

Review programming here: https://jfpsmeeting.pharmacist.com/2020/JFPS/agenda.asp?pfp=FullSchedule

Don't wait. Time is running out and you won't want to miss joining your peers and colleagues in federal pharmacy at JFPS 2020 Virtual November 13-14. Secure your spot today - registration starts at just $99!

PS – The first 500 registrants receive a FREE JFPS 2020 Virtual Challenge Coin and commemorative print!





