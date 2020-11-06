Educational Opportunity CPE: Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar

Come Join us virtually for the annual Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar, Nov. 13-14.

Earn up to 20.5 hours of CPE for just $99. Attendance is open to members and non-members ($129 for non-members)
 Programming includes:

  • Emergency Preparedness Response
  • COVID-19, including testing, vaccination, mental health, and health communication 
  • Business operations and management, including drug shortages, formulary management, and pharmaceutical supply chain dynamics 
  • Clinical updates, including tobacco cessation, suicide and depression, and multiple sclerosis  
  • Innovations, including improving patient wait times, minimal contact prescription delivery, and nicotine use after basic training

Register today: https://jfpsmeeting.pharmacist.com/2020/JFPS/aaStatic.asp?SFP=WlZMSlpDQkFANDkzOA

Other Program Highlights You Don't Want to Miss 
 When you register for JFPS 2020 Virtual, you have access to endless opportunities over two dynamic days. Get ready for:  

  • 42 posters showcasing pharmacy-focused scientific research, which will be presented by your peers during a poster session and available in a virtual poster gallery 
  • 6 networking opportunities and the chance to reconnect with colleagues in video chat rooms 
  • A virtual exhibit hall featuring 60+ exhibitors who will share the latest and greatest products and services  
  • An awards program honoring your peers in federal pharmacy

Review programming here: https://jfpsmeeting.pharmacist.com/2020/JFPS/agenda.asp?pfp=FullSchedule       

Don't wait. Time is running out and you won't want to miss joining your peers and colleagues in federal pharmacy at JFPS 2020 Virtual November 13-14. Secure your spot today - registration starts at just $99!

Register today: https://jfpsmeeting.pharmacist.com/2020/JFPS/aaStatic.asp?SFP=WlZMSlpDQkFANDkzOA

 PS – The first 500 registrants receive a FREE JFPS 2020 Virtual Challenge Coin and commemorative print! 



