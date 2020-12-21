December ICYMI - KDIGO guidelines for diabetes management in CKD

Body

Hi everyone, below is a summary of the core recommendations in the KDIGO Clinical Practice Guideline for Diabetes Management in Chronic Kidney Disease completed by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy fourth-year student Kelly Knauer.

In October, the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) workgroup released its first guideline for diabetes management in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).1 Guidance is divided into two categories, recommendations based on clear evidence and practice points based on expert opinion.

Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEi) or angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARB) are recommended to be initiated and titrated to the maximally tolerated dose in people with diabetes, hypertension, and albuminuria >/= 30 mg/g. Practice points state there may be a benefit to an ACEi or ARB for patients who are normotensive with albuminuria as well. Lifestyle recommendations include tobacco cessation, consuming 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day if not treated with dialysis or 1 to 1.2 g per kg per day for patients on dialysis, limiting dietary sodium to <2 grams per day, and 150 minutes each week of moderate-intensity physical activity as tolerated.

According to the KDIGO working group, hemoglobin A1c (A1C) is preferred for glycemic monitoring in people with diabetes and CKD; however, practice points acknowledge the limited reliability of A1C in kidney failure. Self and continuous glucose monitoring may be beneficial, especially for patients at risk of hypoglycemia. Guidance is given to select a target A1C between <6.5% and <8% depending on patient-specific factors such as life expectancy, the severity of co-morbidities and complications, risk of hypoglycemia, and presence of hypoglycemia unawareness. Glucose-lowering therapy in patients with type 2 diabetes and CKD should include metformin and a sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitor (SGLT2i) if the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) is >/= 30 mL/min/1.73m2. If additional glucose-lowering therapy is needed, or metformin and an SGLT2i is not tolerated, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist is preferred. All patients are recommended to be referred to a diabetes self-management education program that is customized to the individual's needs.

Overall, the KDIGO Clinical Practice Guideline for Diabetes Management in Chronic Kidney Disease emphasizes team-based integrated care and individualized evidence-based therapeutic interventions. Many recommendations mirror those in the American Diabetes Association Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes 20212 and the American College of Cardiology 2020 Expert Consensus Decision Pathway on Novel Therapies for Cardiovascular Risk Reduction in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes3.

Are you routinely initiating SGLT2 inhibitors in patients with T2DM and CKD regardless of A1C? How do you approach initiating SGLT2 inhibitors when glycemic targets have been achieved or are very close to being achieved?





Jennifer Rosselli, PharmD, BCPS, BCACP, BC-ADM, CDCES

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

