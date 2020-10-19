DEA Publishes Latest Pharmacist's Manual
APhA Open Forum
2020-10-19T17:12:00Z
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has released the 2020 edition of the Pharmacist's Manual: An Informational Outline of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) to help pharmacists understand the provisions of CSA and to provide guidance in complying with its implementing regulations. The manual replaces all previous versions issued by the agency.
The edition has been updated to include information on the Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act of 2010, the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act of 2016, and the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act of 2018.
Find the Pharmacist's Manual here.
------------------------------
Karin Bolte
Director Health Policy
American Pharmacists Association
Washington DC
------------------------------