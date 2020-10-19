DEA Publishes Latest Pharmacist's Manual

Body

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has released the 2020 edition of the Pharmacist's Manual: An Informational Outline of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) to help pharmacists understand the provisions of CSA and to provide guidance in complying with its implementing regulations. The manual replaces all previous versions issued by the agency.

The edition has been updated to include information on the Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act of 2010, the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act of 2016, and the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act of 2018.

Find the Pharmacist's Manual here.





------------------------------

Karin Bolte

Director Health Policy

American Pharmacists Association

Washington DC

------------------------------

