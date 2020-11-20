Body

Hi everyone, my name is Larry Selkow and I am the Communications/ Resources Chair for this Sig. I would like to give you a run down of current Sig activities.:The Sig leaders have a monthly Zoom meeting. We had one November 19. We discussed general updates regarding the sig, including updates on all 3 Committees within the SiG: Policy, Education and Communications/Resources. I can tell you we are working on several projects, including APhA Policy involving the House of Delegates. We are also working on a Webinar, that will have speakers. We are also looking to work with pharmacy students, on a project involving our Sig. So, that is where we are at as of now. I would like to encourage our Sig members to post PPCA related information on Engage, whenever possible. This will enable the sig to move forward with ideas and help " engage " our members !. If there is any information about the Sig, you may need , please feel free to ask. I hope you all have a great weekend, and Happy Thanksgiving.



