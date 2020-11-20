Current Sig Activities

Larry Selkow

Pain, Palliative Care, and Addiction SIG

2020-11-20T15:10:00Z

Hi everyone, my name is Larry Selkow and I am the Communications/ Resources Chair for this Sig. I would like to give you  a run down of current Sig activities.:The Sig leaders have a monthly Zoom meeting. We had one November 19. We discussed general updates regarding the sig, including updates on all 3 Committees within the SiG: Policy, Education and Communications/Resources. I can tell you we are working on several  projects, including APhA Policy involving the House of Delegates. We are also working on a Webinar, that will have speakers. We are also looking to work with pharmacy students, on a project involving our Sig.   So, that is where we are at as of now. I would like to encourage  our Sig members to post PPCA related information on Engage, whenever possible. This will  enable the sig to move forward with ideas and help " engage " our members !.  If there is any information about the Sig, you may need , please feel free to ask. I hope you all have a great weekend, and Happy Thanksgiving.

------------------------------
Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253
Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA

Mobile : 760-702-0694
Fax: 800-887-1567
Email: Larselk@aol.com


La Quinta CA
(800)887-1567
------------------------------