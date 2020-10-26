Cures Act Altering how you document?

Body

The 21st Century Cures Act federal rule (passed in 2016) is now being implemented in my area. The rule allows for greater access and exchange of electronic health information. A link to the final rule can be found here. This means that clinical notes documented in a patient's medical chart will be viewable by the patient in their electronic health record.

As a preceptor, you likely edit and sign off on student-authored documentation.

Does this rule alter how you document?

For example, do you now have to stop using all abbreviations (beyond the Do Not Use lists)?

Can you still write notes using medical terminology? Or is there any push to make notes more patient-friendly?

Is there new/different guidance or training for student documentation?

I'd love to hear more about how this is affecting you and your student learners!

Nicole





------------------------------

Nicole Gattas, PharmD, BCPS, FAPhA

Director, Office of Experiential Education

St. Louis College of Pharmacy at

University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy

------------------------------

