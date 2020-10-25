Creating a DSMES Program

Body

Hello!

My name is Whitney Oakley and I am a PGY1 in community/ambulatory care. One of my residency projects was to implement a DSMES program into our practice, to successfully enroll patients, and to gain medical provider support.

Has anyone else successfully created a DSMES program for their practice? If so, what are some things that you wished you knew in the beginning about creating a program and/or gaining accreditation.

Thanks in advance!





------------------------------

Whitney Oakley PHARMD

PGY1 Pharmacy Resident

------------------------------

