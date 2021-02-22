COVID19 variants and 'in the pipeline' COVID19 vaccines

Body

What's next for COVID19 vaccinations?





The APhA Immunization Communication Subcommittee, in our monthly posts, are providing some updates on SARS-Co-V-2 variants and 'in the pipeline' COVID19 vaccines in this installment.





Variants and vaccine efficacy

RNA viruses are expected to evolve and gradually change, including the COVID19 virus.1 New variants of the SARS-Co-V-2 virus have been recognized in various parts of the globe. In particular, three of the most notable variants are B1.1.7, B1.351 and P.1.2 The B1.1.7 variant has a large number of mutations, may be more easily transmitted and higher risk of death compared to the original strain.2,3 This variant was initially found in the United Kingdom, however, it was reported in December 2020 in the United States (US).2 As of this post, there were over 1500 cases reported in the US of the B1.1.7 variant.4 The B.1.351 strain, which was first detected in South Africa, has been found in the US but only 22 cases identified thus far. This strain has been found to have an increased transmission compared to the original strain as well. Another variant, known as P.1., was found during routine screening in four travelers from Brazil at an airport outside of Tokyo, Japan, however, only 5 cases have been reported thus far in the US.2,4 The P.1. variant is thought to have less of an impact to antibodies generated by a prior COVID19 exposure of vaccine.5 However, According to the CDC, reports have found no evidence that the variant has an impact on the efficacy of the vaccine or disease severity.2 Further research is needed to determine if booster vaccinations are need to improve protection against variants.5





Upcoming vaccines

Currently, there are two vaccines in the US authorized to prevent COVID19: Pfixer-BioNTech and Moderna.6 There are several manufacturers undergoing various phases of clinical trials for additional COVID19 vaccines. Of note a few manufacturers are conducting Phase 3 clinical trials in the US: Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Oxford University/AstraZeneca, CanSino Biologics and Sinovac.7 However, not all of the vaccine candidates have published information regarding their effectiveness in the interim analyses.





Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose adenovirus vectored vaccine administered intramuscularly, and found, in the interim trial analysis, to be 72% effective 28 days post vaccination for preventing moderate to severe COVID19 infections in the US. Further, after the same post vaccination period, it was found to be 85% effective in preventing severe disease and 100% protection against COVID19 hospitalization and death. It was also found to have protection against multiple variants, including B.1.351.8 Johnson & Johnson has submitted an application to the FDA for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of this vaccine in early February 2021.9





Novavax's recombinant protein-based covid vaccine is currently in a Phase 3 trial in the US. It is given in an intramuscular two dose series, 21 days apart.10 Interim data from the Phase 3 United Kingdom trial, was released from the manufacturer that demonstrated 89.3% efficacy; sixty-one of the sixty-two cases of covid in the study were mild to moderate while one was severe from the placebo group.11 Recently, Novavax announced they are proceeding with a rolling review in order to help expedite the review process of the vaccine.10





The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is an adenovirus vaccine currently in the Phase 3 trials in the US. In studies, it has been given intramuscularly in two doses 8-12 weeks apart. 7,12 Efficacy has been shown to be 63.09% against symptomatic COVID19 infection.12 Unfortunately, additional information was not available.





CanSino is currently in phase 3 trials as a viral vector vaccine.3 However, data for phase 2 trials was only able to be located. In the phase 2 trial, participants received an intramuscular injection of either 1 × 1011 viral particles per mL or 5 × 1010 viral particles per mL, or placebo. The primary endpoints were immunogenicity geometric mean titres of ELISA antibody responses to the receptor and neutralizing antibody responses at day 28 as well as safety evaluation for the incidence of adverse reactions within 14 days. The authors of the study found that the 5 × 1010 viral particles is safe, and induced significant immune responses in the majority of recipients after a single immunization.13





A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the Sinovac vaccine is currently underway. The inactivated vaccine is given intramuscularly in two doses, two weeks apart.14. No additional data was available for this vaccine.





As these Phase 3 studies are completed, more information is needed on their efficacy against hospitalizations and transmissions, contraindications, adverse reactions, reconstitution and storage will be needed once they are approved.







References

Bollinger, Robert, and Stuart Ray. "New Variants of Coronavirus: What You Should Know." Johns Hopkins Medicine, 29 Jan. 2021, www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/a-new-strain-of-coronavirus-what-you-should-know . "Emerging SARS-CoV-2 Variants." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 28 Jan. 2021, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/science-and-research/scientific-brief-emerging-variants.html . "Vaccines FAQ." Infectious Diseases Society of America, 29 Jan. 2021, www.idsociety.org/covid-19-real-time-learning-network/vaccines/vaccines… "US COVID-19 Cases Caused by Variants." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 11 Feb. 2021, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant-cases.html DeSimone, Daniel C. "COVID-19 Variants: What's the Concern?" Mayo Clinic, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, 30 Jan. 2021, www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/expert-answers/covid… "Different COVID-19 Vaccines." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15 Jan. 2021, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines.html "Vaccines in Development." Infectious Diseases Society of America, Infectious Diseases Society of America, 9 Feb. 2021, www.idsociety.org/covid-19-real-time-learning-network/vaccines/vaccines/ Johnson & Johnson Announces Single-Shot Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Met Primary Endpoints in Interim Analysis of Its Phase 3 ENSEMBLE Trial. Johnson & Johnson, 29 Jan. 2021, www.jnj.com/johnson-johnson-announces-single-shot-janssen-covid-19-vacc… Johnson & Johnson Announces Submission of Application to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of Its Investigational Single-Shot Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate. Johnson & Johnson, 4 Feb. 2021, www.jnj.com/johnson-johnson-announces-submission-of-application-to-the-… Novavax Announces Start of Rolling Review by Multiple Regulatory Authorities for COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization. Novavax Inc. , 2021, www.novavax.com/covid-19-coronavirus-vaccine-candidate-updates "Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates 89.3% Efficacy in UK Phase 3 Trial." Novavax Inc. - IR Site, 28 Jan. 2021, ir.novavax.com/news-releases/news-release-details/novavax-covid-19-vaccine-demonstrates-893-efficacy-uk-phase-3. "The Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine: What You Need to Know." World Health Organization, World Health Organization, 2021, www.who.int/news-room/feature-stories/detail/the-oxford-astrazeneca-cov… Zhu FC, Guan XH, Li YH, et al. "Immunogenicity and Safety of a Recombinant Adenovirus Type-5-Vectored COVID-19 Vaccine in Healthy Adults Aged 18 Years or Older: a Randomised, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2 Trial." Lancet; 15 Aug. 2020, pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32702299/. Palacios R, Patiño EG, D eOliveira Piorelli R, et al.. "Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase III Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Treating Healthcare Professionals with the Adsorbed COVID-19 (Inactivated) Vaccine Manufactured by Sinovac - PROFISCOV: A Structured Summary of a Study Protocol for a Randomised Controlled Trial." Trials, 15 Oct. 2020, pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33059771/.





Erin Adams

Bristow VA

