COVID Vaccine Questions
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2021-01-11T15:27:00Z
I have had a couple questions from my local health department and poison control center about the COVID vaccine.
1. With the Pfizer vaccine, has anyone had experience with a patient receiving an undiluted dose of the vaccine? Should they receive the booster? Currently the patient has not experienced any additional adverse reactions.
2. With both vaccines, there have been some needle failures or failure to get the entire vaccine into the patient. Do you give a second dose right away? Do you just give the booster?
Both companies were contacted, but little information was given to the health department and poison control center. Any help would be appreciated!
