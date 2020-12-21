Covid Vaccine and Autoimmune Diseases

Body

The new Covid-19 Vaccines are not live. However, are there any contraindications in patients that have an autoimmune disease? Does it depend which autoimmune disease the patient may have ?





------------------------------

Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.

55104 Oak Tree , La Quinta, CA 92253

Staff Pharmacist Albertsons, Palm Desert ,CA



Mobile : 760-702-0694

Fax: 800-887-1567

Email: Larselk@aol.com





La Quinta CA

(800)887-1567

------------------------------

