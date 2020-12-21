Covid Vaccine and Autoimmune Diseases

Larry Selkow

2020-12-21T05:13:00Z

The new Covid-19 Vaccines are not live. However, are there any contraindications in patients that have an autoimmune disease?  Does it depend which autoimmune disease the patient may have ?



Larry Selkow RPh. B.S. Pharm.
