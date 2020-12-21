Covid Vaccine and Autoimmune Diseases
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2020-12-21T05:13:00Z
Body
The new Covid-19 Vaccines are not live. However, are there any contraindications in patients that have an autoimmune disease? Does it depend which autoimmune disease the patient may have ?
