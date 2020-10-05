COVID-19 Vaccines- Hear about the important storage and logistics you need to know on Oct 8 open forum webinar

What should pharmacists know now in preparation to provide the COVID-19 vaccine? Join us for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, October 8, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET, to discuss unique storage considerations as well as handling and other logistics in working with the community to help increase patient access. APhA President Michael Hogue will interview Anita Patel, PharmD, Deputy for Distribution and Data at the CDC and Claire Hannan, MPH, Executive Director of the Association for Immunization Managers. As always, time will be allotted for the audience to ask their most pressing practice questions.

Register today for the October 8 webinar! Access the October 1 webinar recording and slides on this page.





Find all of APhA's COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists' Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA's new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists' Response to COVID-19.