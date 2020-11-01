COVID-19 Vaccines-Get the Latest Information on COVID-19 Vaccines in Development on the November 5 Open Forum Webinar

Body

What should pharmacists know about the COVID-19 vaccines in development? Join us for the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, November 5, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET, to discuss the latest information emerging from COVID-19 vaccine trials, including safety and efficacy, storage and handling logistics, and adverse events. APhA President Michael Hogue will interview vaccine expert Colonel (Retired) John Grabenstein, RPh, PhD, FAPhA in a webinar you won't want to miss! As always, time will be allotted for your most pressing practice questions.

Register today for the November 5! Access the October 22 webinar recording and slide handout on this page.

Find all of APhA's COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists' Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA's new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists' Response to COVID-19.





