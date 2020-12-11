COVID-19 vaccine storage
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2020-12-11T01:19:00Z
With the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voting 17-4-1 to recommend the FDA approve emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, there has been much discussion about its storage requirements. Here are some important points:
- -80º to -60º C (-112º to -76º F) in ultracold storage unit for up to 6 months
- -80º to -60º C (-112º to -76º F) in original thermal shipping container, adding dry ice every 5 days, for up to 30 days
- 2º to 8º C (36º to 46º F) in refrigerator for 5 days
- Vials cannot be re-frozen
- Vaccine must be thawed and diluted with 0.9% sterile sodium chloride injection
- After dilution, each vial contains 5 doses of 0.3 mL per dose
- Must be used within 6 hours
The CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit has been updated with a COVID-19 addendum and will continue to be updated with information on specific COVID-19 vaccines.
Has your pharmacy discussed COVID vaccine storage? How big of a hurdle will this be for local pharmacies? What are your thoughts?
References:
- FDA Briefing Document: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting, December 10, 2020. https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download.
- COVID-19 Vaccine U.S. Distribution Fact Sheet, November 20, 2020. https://www.pfizer.com/news/hot-topics/covid_19_vaccine_u_s_distribution_fact_sheet.
Laura Knockel, PharmD, BCACP
Clinical Assistant Professor
University of Iowa College of Pharmacy
Iowa City, IA
