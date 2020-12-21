COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendations - Updated December

Body

COVID-19 Vaccine

As of December 20, 2020

NEW: On December 19, 2020, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) issued an interim recommendation for use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in persons aged ≥18 years for the prevention of COVID-19.

FDA EUA Authorizations:

Vaccination Provider Fact Sheet: https://www.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/eua-fact-sheet-providers.p…

Fact Sheet for Recipients / Caregivers: https://www.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/eua-fact-sheet-recipients…

ACIP has issued interim recommendations related to the two currently available COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). The Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Currently Authorized in the United States can be found a t https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/clinical-considerations.html

APhA will be shortly releasing more information and education pieces to support pharmacy-team member understanding of these 2 vaccines.

Some key information regarding to 2 currently available COVID-19 vaccines includes:

Authorized age groups

Under the EUAs, the following age groups are authorized to receive vaccination:

Pfizer-BioNTech: ages ≥16 years

Moderna: ages ≥18 years

Children and adolescents outside of these authorized age groups should not receive COVID-19 vaccination at this time.

Administration

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series consist of two doses administered intramuscularly:

Pfizer-BioNTech (30 µg, 0.3 ml each): three weeks (21 days) apart

Moderna (100 µg, 0.5 ml): one month (28 days) apart

Second doses administered within a grace period of ≤4 days from the recommended date for the second dose are considered valid; however, doses administered earlier do not need to be repeated. The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, there is no maximum interval between the first and second dose for either vaccine.

Interchangeability with other COVID-19 vaccine products

Either of the currently authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can be used when indicated; ACIP does not state a product preference. However, these mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are not interchangeable with each other or with other COVID-19 vaccine products. The safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series have not been evaluated. Both doses of the series should be completed with the same product. However, if two doses of different mRNA COVID-19 vaccine products are inadvertently administered, no additional doses of either product are recommended at this time. Recommendations may be updated as further information becomes available or other vaccine types (e.g., viral vector, protein subunit vaccines) are authorized.

Coadministration with other vaccines

Given the lack of data on the safety and efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered simultaneously with other vaccines, the vaccine series should be administered alone, with a minimum interval of 14 days before or after administration with any other vaccines. If mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are inadvertently administered within 14 days of another vaccine, doses do not need to be repeated for either vaccine.

Note to Providers: Providers should counsel COVID-19 vaccine recipients about expected local and systemic reactogenicity. Additional clinical considerations, including details of administration and use in special populations (e.g., persons who are pregnant, immunocompromised or who have a history of severe allergic reactions) are available at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/clinical-considerations.html.

Additional Resources

MMWR: ACIP Interim Recommendation for Use of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine - United States, December 2020 : https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm695152e1.htm





------------------------------

Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA

Chief of Governance & State Affiliates

Exec Dir, APhA Foundation

Harleysville PA

(202) 628-0443

------------------------------