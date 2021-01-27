Covid 19 Co-administration with Pneumonia Vaccine

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Steven Carr

Author Picture URL

https://d2x5ku95bkycr3.cloudfront.net/App_Themes/Common/images/profile/…

Discussion Name

APhA Open Forum

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-01-27T22:14:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=d85d3e75-6a7a-43cf-b22d-4…

Body

My father is 85 years old and received his first Pfizer Covid-19 on January 9, 2021. During a routine physician office visit on January 22, 2021,  he was administered a Pneumonia vaccine (he doesn't know whether Pneumovax or Prevnar). He is scheduled for his second Pfizer Covid-19 on January 30, 2021. This is only 8 days after the Pneumonia vaccination. I am aware of the recommendation of a 14 day interval between Covid-19 and any other vaccinations. The Covid vaccine is in short supply in our area. I am afraid if he does not get the second Covid vax on the 30th as currently scheduled, he may miss out on his second shot indefinitely. Any thoughts ?

Thanks in advance

------------------------------
Steven Carr BS
Mineral Wells WV
------------------------------