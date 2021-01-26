Coadministration of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccination with Pneumonia Vaccine

Body

My father is 85 years old and received his first Pfizer Covid-19 on January 9, 2021. During a routine physician office visit on January 22, 2021, he was administered a Pneumonia vaccine (he doesn't know whether Pneumovax or Prevnar). He is scheduled for his second Pfizer Covid-19 on January 30, 2021. This is only 8 days after the Pneumonia vaccination. I am aware of the recommendation of a 14 day interval between Covid-19 and any other vaccinations. The Covid vaccine is in short supply in our area. I am afraid if he does not get the second Covid vax on the 30th as currently scheduled, he may miss out on his second shot indefinitely. Any thoughts ?



Steven Carr

Mineral Wells WV

