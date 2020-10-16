Clinical Conundrums in Care Transitions- FREE Webinar

Body

iForumRx will be holding a webinar titled "Clinical Conundrums in Care Transitions" on Wednesday, November 18th at 7PM ET/ 6PM CT/ 5PM MT/ 4PM PT.

Dr. Jennifer Clements, Dr. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Cook, and Dr. Jessica Wooster discuss a complex case – a patient with multiple comorbidities and facing many social challenges. During this session, these speakers will call upon evidence, when it’s available, to guide their recommendations but also explore the benefits and risks of different treatment and patient management approaches. They’ll role model how to conduct a case discussion that goes beyond “what the guidelines recommend” and get into those challenging issues where evidence is insufficient or conflicting. Learn how to approach patient care decisions with a more critical eye. This webinar is FREE to iForumRx members, but space is limited. Also, members can earn 1.0 hours of continuing education (CE) credit..

Click here to register for this presentation.



