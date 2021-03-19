Clinical Case- Overcoming Clinical Inertia and the Role of SGLT2is

Body

66 yo. female presents to clinic for a 3 month follow-up for T2DM.

PMH:

T2DM

CKD (stage 3)

HTN

Hypothyroidism

Depressive disorder

GERD

Medications:

Aspirin 81 mg daily Atorvastatin 40 mg daily Centrum Silver 50+ Women's Multivitamin Famotidine 20 mg daily Glipizide 10 mg daily Levothyroxine 50 mcg daily Lisinopril 2.5 mg daily Novolog 10 units AC Paroxetine 20 mg daily Tresiba 36 units HS Victoza 1.8 mg daily Visine dry eye relief 1%

Pertinent and most recent labs/vitals/measurements:

BP: 128/84 mmHg (at visit)

Pulse: 94 bpm (at visit)

BMI: 43.9 kg/m2

A1c: 7.2% (March 2021)

GFR: 56 ml/min/1.73 m2 (June 2020)

Creatinine: 1.1 mg/dl (June 2020)

Microalbumin: Creatinine Ratio: 170 mg/g (Sept 2019)

ASCVD risk score: 12.7%

All other labs WNL

At visit, patient expressed concern of insulin causing weight gain. Patient reports adherence to current diabetes regimen. Follows with nutritional support/preventative lifestyle medicine service at clinic and reports consuming an individualized diet plan. Patient denies hyper- and hypoglycemic symptoms. Reports one hypoglycemic episode in the last 2 weeks. Patient did not bring blood glucose log to visit but reports glucose averaging 120-130 mg/dl in morning and before meals. Lowest glucose in 2 weeks= 56 mg/dl (states due to prolonged fasting/skipped meal). Highest= 200 mg/dl.

Assessment/plan and recommendations:

- Discontinue glipizide- increased risk of hypoglycemia, weight gain, risk of secondary failure with prolonged use; more optimal therapies exist given PMH

- Initiate SGLT2i with primary evidence of reducing CKD progression (dapagliflozin, canagliflozin)- aid in slowing CKD progression; less hypoglycemia; weight loss

- Repeat CMP and MCR

- Continue other T2DM medications and monitoring





Outcome: Recommendations denied by physician. No changes made to diabetes regimen at visit.





Clinical discussion:

Provider was reluctant to change regimen as patient's A1c was near goal and not experiencing hypo/hyperglycemia ("if it is not broken, do not fix it"). Also hesitant to start SGLT2i due to many warnings and precautions which were presumed to complicate care (despite no contraindications, patient education, and continual monitoring). Despite discussion on 2021 ADA Guideline recommendations to consider the addition of an SGLT2i for CKD "independently of baseline A1c, individualized A1c target, or metformin use" and robust primary evidence for use, recommendations were still denied. Medications were also checked for cost/coverage by insurance and were affordable on patient's commercial insurance plan.

- How can we overcome therapeutic inertia in these clinical scenarios?

- What are some tips/tricks/discussion points to advocate optimizing patient care for improved micro and macrovascular outcomes despite controlled A1c/blood glucose values?









Troy Lynn Lewis, Pharm.D.

Troy Lynn Lewis, Pharm.D.

Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice

Wilkes University, Nesbitt School of Pharmacy

Wilkes-Barre, PA

------------------------------

