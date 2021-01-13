Challenges in billing for COVID-19 vaccines? Share your experiences with APhA

Link to Message

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/viewthrea…

Author Name

Margaret Tomecki

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Immunizing Pharmacists SIG

Link to Discussion

https://api.connectedcommunity.org/communities/community-home/digestvie…

Date Posted

2021-01-13T15:40:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=b643e01d-db70-4220-abc8-7…

Body

As COVID-19 vaccines increasingly reach pharmacies, APhA is working to collect experiences from members who are submitting claims for COVID-19 vaccine administration. We ask that anyone experiencing billing challenges related to reimbursement for administration reach out to Meg Freiter, PharmD, APhA Staff (mfreiter@aphanet.org) with information about the issue, including the following:

 

  • Type of payer (ex., Health plan, PBM, Medicaid, Medicare) and/or payer name
  • Details about the rejection – specific rejection codes, messages, or any other details would be very helpful
  • Have you been able to resolve the issue? If so, what did you do to resolve it?

 

All information received will be kept confidential by APhA staff and de-identified in any public reporting.

 

Thank you in advance for your time and shared experiences!

 