Challenges in billing for COVID-19 vaccines? Share your experiences with APhA
Discussion Name
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
Link to Discussion
Date Posted
2021-01-13T15:40:00Z
Body
As COVID-19 vaccines increasingly reach pharmacies, APhA is working to collect experiences from members who are submitting claims for COVID-19 vaccine administration. We ask that anyone experiencing billing challenges related to reimbursement for administration reach out to Meg Freiter, PharmD, APhA Staff (mfreiter@aphanet.org) with information about the issue, including the following:
- Type of payer (ex., Health plan, PBM, Medicaid, Medicare) and/or payer name
- Details about the rejection – specific rejection codes, messages, or any other details would be very helpful
- Have you been able to resolve the issue? If so, what did you do to resolve it?
All information received will be kept confidential by APhA staff and de-identified in any public reporting.
Thank you in advance for your time and shared experiences!