Challenges in billing for COVID-19 vaccines? Share your experiences with APhA

As COVID-19 vaccines increasingly reach pharmacies, APhA is working to collect experiences from members who are submitting claims for COVID-19 vaccine administration. We ask that anyone experiencing billing challenges related to reimbursement for administration reach out to Meg Freiter, PharmD, APhA Staff (mfreiter@aphanet.org) with information about the issue, including the following:

Type of payer (ex., Health plan, PBM, Medicaid, Medicare) and/or payer name

Details about the rejection – specific rejection codes, messages, or any other details would be very helpful

Have you been able to resolve the issue? If so, what did you do to resolve it?

All information received will be kept confidential by APhA staff and de-identified in any public reporting.

Thank you in advance for your time and shared experiences!