CE AVAILABLE for October 15 weekly webinar - COVID-19: Myth vs. Fact

CE AVAILABLE for October 15weekly webinar - COVID-19: Myth vs. Fact

Earn CE during the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, October 15th, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET. This webinar will help pharmacists remain a source of truth in their communities by discussing some of the most common myths about the pathophysiology, transmission, treatment, and vaccines for COVID-19. Hear from APhA's Dr. Dan Zlott, Senior Vice President of Education and Business Development to get the facts you need to know for your pharmacy practice. As always, time will be allotted to answer your most pressing practice questions.

Access the October 8 webinar recording and slides on this page.





