CE AVAILABLE for October 15 weekly webinar - COVID-19: Myth vs. Fact

Link to Message

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/viewthread?Grou…

Author Name

Margaret Tomecki

Author Picture URL

https://d132x6oi8ychic.cloudfront.net/higherlogic/directory/imagedispla…

Discussion Name

Academy of Pharmaceutical Research and Science Community

Link to Discussion

http://engage.pharmacist.com/communities/community-home/digestviewer?Li…

Date Posted

2020-10-13T13:07:00Z

Link to Profile

https://engage.pharmacist.com/profile?UserKey=b643e01d-db70-4220-abc8-7…

Body

CE AVAILABLE for October 15weekly webinar - COVID-19: Myth vs. Fact

 

Earn CE during the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, October 15th, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET. This webinar will help pharmacists remain a source of truth in their communities by discussing some of the most common myths about the pathophysiology, transmission, treatment, and vaccines for COVID-19. Hear from APhA's Dr. Dan Zlott, Senior Vice President of Education and Business Development to get the facts you need to know for your pharmacy practice. As always, time will be allotted to answer your most pressing practice questions.  

 

Register today for the October 15 CE webinar! Access the October 8 webinar recording and slides on this page.


 

Find all of APhA's COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists' Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA's new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists' Response to COVID-19.

 