CE AVAILABLE for January 14 weekly webinar - COVID-19 Vaccines: Myth vs. Fact

Earn CE during the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacy on Thursday, January 14th, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET. This webinar will discuss myths and facts about COVID-19 vaccination including the implications on immunity, testing and treatment. Hear from APhA's Dan Zlott, PharmD, BCOP, Senior Vice President of Education and Business Development, and Mitch Rothholz, RPh, MBA, Chief of Governance & State Affiliates, as they discuss common misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines to help pharmacy teams remain a source of truth.

Register today for the January 14 CE webinar! Access the January 7 webinar recording and slides on this page.

Find all of APhA's COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists' Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA's new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists' Response to COVID-19.





Meg Freiter, PharmD

Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice

American Pharmacists Association

