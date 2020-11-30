CE Available! December 3rd and 10th Open Forum Weekly Webinar to focus on Breaking News: COVID-19 Vaccines

Body

Hi everyone,

Earn CE December 3rd AND 10th when you join us live for the Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists webinar where APhA will cover breaking COVID-19 vaccine news from 1:00-2:00pm ET. As the first COVID-19 vaccines make their way closer to reaching the public, APhA will keep you up to date on the latest information from vaccine safety to distribution strategies. Ask questions and discuss breaking updates with vaccine experts Stephan Foster, PharmD, FAPhA, APhA Liaison to ACIP and Colonel (Ret.) John Grabenstein, RPh, PhD, FAPhA, Editor for the Immunization Action Coalition and President of Vaccine Dynamics, as well as APhA Staff, Mitch Rothholz, RPh, MBA, Chief of Governance & State Affiliates.

Register today for the December 3 webinar! You can also register ahead for the December 10 webinar. Note that the CE registration process is a two-step process.

Find all of APhA's COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists' Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA's new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists' Response to COVID-19.





------------------------------

Anne Burns BPHARM, RPH

Vice President, Professional Affairs

American Pharmacists Association

Washington DC

------------------------------

