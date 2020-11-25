CE Available! December 3 Open Forum Weekly Webinar to focus on Breaking News: Covid-19 Vaccines

Body

Earn CE December 3rd AND 10th when you join us live for the Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists webinar from 1:00-2:00pm ET. As the first COVID-19 vaccines make their way closer to reaching the public, APhA will keep you up to date on the latest information from vaccine safety to distribution strategies. Ask questions and discuss breaking updates with vaccine experts Stephan Foster, PharmD, FAPhA, APhA Liaison to ACIP and Colonel (Ret.) John Grabenstein, RPh, PhD, FAPhA, Editor for the Immunization Action Coalition and President of Vaccine Dynamics, as well as APhA Staff, Mitch Rothholz, RPh, MBA, Chief of Governance & State Affiliates.

Register today for the December 3 webinar today! Note that the CE registration process is a two-step process. Access the November 19 webinar recording and slides on this page.

Find all of APhA's COVID-19 resources in our Pharmacists' Guide to Coronavirus. Stay connected with colleagues across the country through APhA's new ENGAGE online community: Pharmacists' Response to COVID-19.





------------------------------

Meg Freiter, PharmD

Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice

American Pharmacists Association

------------------------------

