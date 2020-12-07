CE AVAILABLE for December 10 Open Forum Webinar on Breaking COVID-19 Vaccine News

Join us live for free CE during the next Addressing the COVID-19 Crisis: An Open Forum Webinar Series for Pharmacists on Thursday, December 10th, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm ET. As COVID-19 vaccines get closer to approval for distribution, we will continue to bring you breaking COVID-19 vaccine news with a focus on the latest available efficacy and safety information and distribution strategies. This week we welcome a speaker from the CDC to our expert panel, which includes Stephan Foster, PharmD, FAPhA, CAPT (Ret.), U.S.P.H.S., APhA Liaison to ACIP, and Colonel (Ret.) John Grabenstein, RPh, PhD, FAPhA, Editor for the Immunization Action Coalition and President of Vaccine Dynamics, as well as APhA Staff, Mitch Rothholz, RPh, MBA, Chief of Governance & State Affiliates. As always, the webinar will have dedicated time to answering your most pressing questions.

