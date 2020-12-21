CDC ACIP Recommendations for Phase 1B and 1C for COVID Vaccination

Body

ACIP approved recommendations for Phase 1b and 1c

December 20, 2020

Recommendations

The committee members approved the following recommendations for Phases 1b and 1c: "As an update to ACIP recommendations for vaccination in Phase 1a (health care personnel and long-term care facility residents), if COVID-19 vaccine supply is limited, the following groups should be offered vaccination:

Phase 1b: persons aged ≥75 years and frontline essential workers

Phase 1c: persons aged 65–74 years, persons aged 16–64 years with high-risk medical conditions, and other essential workers"

Essential Workers Details

Frontline essential workers are defined as people who work in or as:

First responders (e.g., firefighters, police)

Education (e.g., teachers, support staff, daycare personnel)

Food and agriculture

Manufacturing

Corrections

U.S. Postal Service

Public transit

Grocery stores

Other essential workers include people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, shelter and housing (e.g., construction), finance, IT and communication, energy, media, legal, public safety (e.g., engineers), and water and wastewater.

Note: the CDC Director needs to approve the recommendation for it to be official.





