Catching Residency Application Plagiarism in the CV and LOI

As the first pharmacy residency interview rejections emails have been sent, some students may wonder how they were rejected so early and why. In this video I address how a residency site was able to reduce its increased pharmacy residency application burden this year by using corpus linguistics techniques and Python to detect plagiarism in CV and LOI documents (as compared to internet available documents and other applicants) to narrow their applicant pool and have more time to focus on the other applicants. I also show how RPDs can easily replicate this technique to be able to focus on the more original residency application submissions. I started the link at the 10 minute mark, I put in too much backstory.



https://youtu.be/P3vCh4gVIW8?t=663



While some pharmacy school leadership might wonder why there are poor pharmacy residency interview rates (as measured by the number registered for the match that end up active with the list) that in relation to the quality of their student body and their experiences, it might be that the documents students presented did not contain their own words, and pharmacy leadership will never see the actual documents in PhORCAS.



In this video, I show you how any RPD can use free software to compare the document against often used templates such as the UCSF Model Pharmacy Letter of Intent or UCSF Model CV from their Office of Career and Professional Development. I want to make clear, there is no impropriety from a UCSF student, it's just that the highest quality and most used examples of a letter of intent and CV are available freely to anyone on the internet are on the UCSF OCPD website IMHO.



Students may still have up to 11 days to revise these documents, I provide an example of a step-by-step removal of "template" material in the "Watch Promo" video on my website. I think it is a bit draconian that a student lose an opportunity to earn a residency placement because of a single mistake, in some cultures, copying is a sign of respect that the words are best expressed in their original form, but with many hundreds of applications, that might not be a consideration. Here is the free video I've shared, I think, once before. Hopefully students will be able to contact their campus writing centers for help avoiding this plagiarism in these critical days to come.



https://residency.teachable.com/p/extremeloi



Tony Guerra PharmD, MHCI

http://pharmacyresidencypodcast.com

Ankeny, Iowa

tonythepharmacist@gmail.com

