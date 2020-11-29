In case you missed it....Webinar Recording Now Available!

Body

Hello Medical Home/ACO SIG members,

I hope you all had a nice Thanksgiving holiday!

Thank you to those who were able to attend the webinar on November 17th entitled, "Starting the Engine to Drive Your Success: Getting Started in a Medical Home/ACO Practice." I personally found many of the takeaway points valuable and have started to implement these ideas into my own clinical practice!

Thank you to our wonderful speakers, Dr. Christie Schumacher and Dr. Melissa Somma-McGivney, for providing helpful information on this important topic. If you missed the webinar and would like to view the recording, it is available here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/recording/1772931024995349506

You will need to provide your name and email to view the recording.

Presentation description: Starting a new practice or clinical service in a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) or an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) can be a challenge. The clinical pharmacist must develop relationships with key stakeholders, including medical leadership, clinical providers and staff. There are often competing priorities, making it difficult to determine how to distribute time and efforts. The financial justification and value proposition of these roles are important for sustainability, and can help guide initial decisions about how to spend time in the practice. This non-CPE webinar will provide tips and resources for both new and experienced practitioners in the PCMH/ACO setting working to set up a new practice or service. Additionally, the webinar will highlight opportunities for partnerships with community pharmacies. Attendees will have the opportunity for a live question and answer session following the presentation. Brought to you by the APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG.





Sara A. Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP

Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy

University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG Coordinator 2020-2021

Email: Sara.Wettergreen@gmail.com

