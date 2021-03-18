Cannabis, cannabinoids and pain
Colleagues: If you're interested in the evidence around use of cannabis and cannabinoids for pain, the International Association for the Study of Pain just released a report from their task force.
The IASP position statement and a collection of articles is at https://journals.lww.com/pain/pages/collectiondetails.aspx?TopicalColle… and a nontechnical summary is available at https://www.iasp-pain.org/summarystatement.
Sincerely,
Scott
Scott Strassels, PharmD, PhD
Bexley OH
sstrassels@gmail.com
scott@sixstringoutcomes.com
