Cannabis, cannabinoids and pain

Body

Colleagues: If you're interested in the evidence around use of cannabis and cannabinoids for pain, the International Association for the Study of Pain just released a report from their task force. 

The IASP position statement and a collection of articles is at https://journals.lww.com/pain/pages/collectiondetails.aspx?TopicalColle… and a nontechnical summary is available at https://www.iasp-pain.org/summarystatement.

Sincerely,

Scott


------------------------------
Scott Strassels, PharmD, PhD
Bexley OH
sstrassels@gmail.com
scott@sixstringoutcomes.com

------------------------------