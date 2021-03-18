Cannabis, cannabinoids and pain

Body

Colleagues: If you're interested in the evidence around use of cannabis and cannabinoids for pain, the International Association for the Study of Pain just released a report from their task force.



The IASP position statement and a collection of articles is at https://journals.lww.com/pain/pages/collectiondetails.aspx?TopicalColle… and a nontechnical summary is available at https://www.iasp-pain.org/summarystatement.



Sincerely,



Scott





------------------------------

Scott Strassels, PharmD, PhD

Bexley OH

sstrassels@gmail.com

scott@sixstringoutcomes.com



------------------------------

