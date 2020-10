Join your fellow new practitioners this Monday through Wednesday (8-10pm EDT) for fun networking and unique professional development events.

Four hours of CPE* are available at the APhA member rate of $29.99. Speakers include:



Mentoring and Precepting Skills for a Virtual World* , Nancy Alvarez, PharmD, BCPS

, Nancy Alvarez, PharmD, BCPS Credentialing & Your Career , William Ellis, RPh, MS with pharmacists representing specialty areas

, William Ellis, RPh, MS with pharmacists representing specialty areas Pharmacy Law: Rutledge v. PCMA & What It Means for You* , Antonio Ciaccia, APhA Senior Advisor for Disruptive Innovation and Practice Transformation

, Antonio Ciaccia, APhA Senior Advisor for Disruptive Innovation and Practice Transformation The 101 Pharmacy Practice Research* , Panel Discussion with Chelsea Phillips Renfro, PharmD, Deven Jackson, PharmD, and Jenny Beal, PharmD

, Panel Discussion with Chelsea Phillips Renfro, PharmD, Deven Jackson, PharmD, and Jenny Beal, PharmD Food as Medicine* , Bridget Wojciak, Registered Dietitian

, Bridget Wojciak, Registered Dietitian Conquering Career Change, Scott Knoer, APhA Executive Vice President & CEO

