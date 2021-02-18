Calling All Health-System Pharmacists with Knowledge of On-Hand Inventory of Critical Care Drugs

Body

FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) continues to work on identifying critical care drugs essential for the care and management of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, particularly for those managed in ICUs. FDA is seeking input from health-system pharmacists and administrators across the United States who are familiar with their institutions' on-hand days supply of critical care drugs.

Your participation in FDA's Critical Care Drug Monitoring Survey will enable the agency to prioritize its work and provide timely action to mitigate potential drug shortages. While weekly reporting is preferred, the survey may be completed less frequently depending on your schedule. The agency has also added a new feature to the survey that will allow you to view your own submissions aggregated in a graphical summary dashboard.

If you are willing to assist FDA with this important initiative, please sign up here. It would also be great if you could let APhA know if you have chosen to participate by e-mailing Karin Bolte at kbolte@aphanet.org. If you have any questions or need assistance in filling out the survey, you can reach FDA at DMPD-COVID-19@fda.hhs.gov.





