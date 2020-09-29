Calling All Health System Pharmacists with Knowledge of On-Hand Inventory of Critical Care Drugs!

Body

To monitor and mitigate drug shortages, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) is seeking input from health system pharmacists and administrators across the U.S. who are familiar with the on-hand days supply of drugs important for the care and management of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, particularly for those managed in the intensive care units. The FDA has established a secure, online COVID-19 Critical Care Drug Monitoring Survey Portal for monitoring drugs needed on the frontlines of the pandemic. Volunteer pharmacists and/or administrators are asked to help by providing this valuable information to the FDA via a weekly survey. The portal is always open, and while weekly reporting is preferred, the survey can be completed less frequently depending on your schedule. Your participation will enable the FDA to prioritize its work and provide timely action to mitigate potential drug shortages. For additional information, please see the attachment.

If you are willing to assist the FDA with this important initiative, please click here to sign up. It would also be great if you could let APhA know whether you have chosen to participate. Thanks so much for your consideration.





------------------------------

Meg Freiter, PharmD

Senior Manager, Pharmacy Practice

American Pharmacists Association

------------------------------

