Call for Speakers Regarding Business and Sustainability of Telehealth
Medication Management SIG
2021-02-02T16:00:00Z
The Telehealth and Business Model Committees in collaboration with APhA are looking to share a series on the podcast regarding telehealth. Currently, we are looking for anyone who is able to provide more insight into the business and sustainability aspects of providing telehealth services. Please reply below or reach out to katherinekimvu@gmail.com if you are interested.
Katherine Vu, Pharm.D.
