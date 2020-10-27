Call for Speakers! Medical Home/ACO SIG Hot Topics Webinar

Body

Hello Transitions of Care SIG members!

In late January or early February, the APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG will be hosting a Hot Topics themed webinar. We are looking for speakers that may offer a "hot topic," such as an interesting patient service, changes to your ACO/PCMH practice due to COVID, involvement in managing a patient's social determinants of health, collaboration with other healthcare professionals to improve the care and outcomes your patients receive, or any other ideas that come to mind that your colleagues should know more about.

Consider applying yourself or passing this along to others that may have ideas to share. The submission form will be open through 11/2.

Timeframe: January-February 2021

Presentation planning: The SIG is seeking to select three speakers to each give 10-15 minutes to cover their approved topic, with audience Q and A at the end of session. The APhA-APPM ACO/PCMH Education Committee will work with the selected speakers to select a presentation date and set deadlines.

Description: In this webinar, attendees will hear from three different hot topics relevant to Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) and Accountable Care Organizations (ACO). Presenters can discuss unique programs or services offered by pharmacists caring for patients within a PCMH/ACO model. This could include services to improve STARS performance or patient outcomes for disease states, the role of the pharmacist on an interdisciplinary team, partnerships with outside entities to improve patient care, or any other interesting services or programs offered to ACO/PCMH patients.

To submit a topic, please complete the form at the following link: https://apha.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1499/home





------------------------------

Sara A. Wettergreen, PharmD, BCACP

Assistant Professor of Clinical Pharmacy

University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

APhA-APPM Medical Home/ACO SIG Coordinator 2020-2021

Email: Sara.Wettergreen@gmail.com

------------------------------

