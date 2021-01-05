Call for Proposals for FDA's Safe Use Initiative

FDA's Safe Use Initiative is soliciting proposals for FY21 funding for projects that develop innovative methods to create, facilitate, and encourage research in the area of safe medication use. The first step in the application process is to submit a White Paper describing the proposed research project in sufficient detail to allow for evaluation. If the White Paper receives a favorable rating, FDA will invite a full proposal. White Papers are due on Jan. 28, 2021. Additional details and guidance on submitting a proposal are available here.



------------------------------
Karin Bolte
Director Health Policy
American Pharmacists Association
Washington DC
------------------------------