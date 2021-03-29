Call for Policy Topics!

Body

What policy topics would you like to see the APhA Policy Committee address this year? APhA is calling for policy topic ideas as we kick off our 2021-2022 policy development process. This is a great opportunity to participate in the policy development process and influence the direction of our association and profession!



Please submit your policy topic ideas using the form (link below). Our APhA Joint Policy Standing Committee and Board of Trustees will review submitted policy topic ideas and select the topics for the APhA Policy Committee to address this next year.



https://fs3.formsite.com/apha/form220/index.html



​



------------------------------

Melissa Duke

Speaker of the APhA House of Delegates

------------------------------

