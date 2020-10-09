Call for Nominations for FDA's Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee

Body

Dear APhA Members:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is seeking nominations of qualified experts with minimal conflicts of interest to serve on its Drug Safety and Risk Management (DSaRM) Advisory Committee. While there is currently only one vacancy on the Committee, FDA will place qualified individuals into a pool of subject matter experts from which the agency can draw to fill a need for specific expertise at particular DSaRM Committee meetings.

Overview of the DSaRM Advisory Committee

The Committee advises the FDA on risk management, risk communication, and quantitative evaluation of spontaneous reports for drugs for human use and for any other product for which the FDA has regulatory responsibility. The Committee also advises the FDA regarding the scientific and medical evaluation of all information gathered by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Justice with regard to safety, efficacy, and abuse potential of drugs or other substances, and recommends actions to be taken by HHS with regard to the marketing, investigation, and control of such drugs or other substances.

Desired Qualifications

FDA is seeking experts who are knowledgeable in the fields of risk communication, risk management, drug safety, medical, behavioral, and biological sciences as they apply to risk management, and drug abuse.

It is helpful for the nominees to have a good understanding of the medication use process, drug safety, and risk management or risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS).

FDA is also interested in identifying members with expertise in opioid use disorder (OUD), medication-assisted treatment (MAT), oncology, psychology, cardiovascular disease, and program evaluation and quality improvement.

Time Commitment and Compensation

The Committee meets approximately 6-7 times a year. Members are appointed to 4-year terms. While members serve as unpaid volunteers, they do receive reimbursement for travel expenses. Committee members are required to complete financial conflict-of-interest forms.

For Additional Information

Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee Overview

Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee Roster

Application Process

If you are interested in serving on the Committee, please send a statement of interest and your CV to Karin Bolte, APhA's Director of Health Policy, at kbolte@aphanet.org by 12:00 PM, Monday, October 19, 2020.

Thank you for your consideration of this opportunity to serve on the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee!





