Call for nominations: COVID-19 vaccine collaborative

2021-03-08T16:46:00Z
Call for nominations!
We are seeking pharmacy personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic to serve on a learning collaborative on vaccine confidence particularly in underserved communities.
Candidates must be pharmacists, pharmacy residents, student pharmacists, or pharmacy technicians who are actively practicing in direct patient care related to immunizations and COVID-19.
Selected candidates must be able to commit to six (6) once monthly collaborative discussions on vaccine confidence with a diverse group of pharmacy personnel nationwide. An honorarium will be provided in appreciation of panelists' time.
As we aim to convene this collaborative soon, please consider submitting candidate nominations containing the following information:
- Name
- Position/title
- Practice setting and patient population served
- Practice site
- Additional professional details, if desired
- Contact information
Nominations will be reviewed by APhA staff and selected individuals will be contacted directly in March. Please do not hesitate to contact me at psanatyzadeh@aphanet.org with any questions.
