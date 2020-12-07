Call for JAPhA articles in special focus areas for 2021

Body

The Journal of the American Pharmacists Association (JAPhA) is pleased to announce its areas of special focus for the coming year 2021.

JAPhA seeks to address important areas for pharmacists by soliciting articles which will become themed collections to inform our readers on these timely topics. The Journal is inviting a broad range of contributors and special emphasis subjects such as:

o Pharmacists' well-being

o Advanced practice roles for pharmacists and technicians in community and health system pharmacy, including international

o Innovative or expanded roles in population and public health

While there is no specific deadline, we encourage timely submission. Authors are invited to submit manuscripts in the categories of Research, Research Notes, Advances in Pharmacy Practice, Case Reports, Reviews, or Commentaries. For manuscript preparation and submission guidelines, please see the author guidelines at www.japha.org.

Anna Ratka, Ph.D., Pharm.D., CPE, RPh

Chair, APhA-APRS Communications Standing Committee

Chair, APhA-APRS Basic Sciences Section

