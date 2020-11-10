Call for Committee Chair

Body

I hope you are safe and well during these challenging days. We are living at a time when telehealth has become a major focus for pharmacy throughout the United States. The telehealth committee needs your help in fostering the resources needed to implement and expand telehealth opportunities for pharmacists as well as creating a community of members who use telehealth technology in their MTM practice sites. Accepting the challenge to be a telehealth committee chair will ensure that we take the lead alongside APhA as advocates for the pharmacist community. I hope that you will take advantage of this opportunity to enter into a leadership role with our SIG.

All interested members are encouraged to reply to this thread or contact me directly at katherinekimvu@gmail.com.



Katherine Vu, Pharm.D.

