Call for applications - initiative between medicine and pharmacy - Second recruitment round open

Call for applications from pharmacists to participate in multi-disciplinary immunization project

A national campaign to increase influenza and adult immunization rates and promote healthy aging

The American College of Physician's (ACP's) Center for Quality has received funding from the CDC, GSK and Merck to support the I Raise the Rates initiative. The program aims to increase adult and influenza vaccination coverage among older adults, adults with high-risk chronic conditions, and racial/ethnic minority adults by using quality improvement (QI) methodology. The program encourages engagement of pharmacists in the project.

Recruitment is now open!

Any internal medicine, subspecialty practices and pharmacy practices interested in participating in this exciting program are welcome to Apply Now.

Benefits to participation include:

Free access to virtual coaching support from ACP Advance expert QI coaches

Free access to ACP Advance QI Curriculum and a suite of educational resources for every member in your practice

Opportunity to earn more than 54 CME/CE and ABIM MOC credits for every participating clinician

credits for every participating clinician Eligibility to win APhA Immunization Champion award and be featured in Pharmacy Today

Eligibility to win ACP Quality Improvement Excellence award and be featured in an ACP publication





Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA

Chief of Governance & State Affiliates

Exec Dir, APhA Foundation

Harleysville PA

(202) 628-0443

