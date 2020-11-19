Call for applications - initiative between medicine and pharmacy
Immunizing Pharmacists SIG
2020-11-19T16:32:00Z
Call for applications
A national campaign to increase adult and influenza immunization rates and promote healthy aging
The American College of Physician's (ACP's) Center for Quality has received funding from the CDC,
GSK and Merck to support their I Raise the Rates initiative. The program aims to increase adult and
influenza vaccination coverage among patients with high-risk chronic conditions and racial/ethnic
minority adults by using quality improvement (QI) methodology. The 2020-21 flu season is of
particular importance as we work to combat the Twindemic of COVID-19 and influenza. The program
encourages engagement of pharmacists in the project.
Recruitment is now open!
Any internal medicine, subspecialty practices and pharmacy practices interested in participating in
this exciting program are welcome to
Apply Now: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/APhAIRtR
------------------------------
Mitchel Rothholz RPh,MBA
Chief of Governance & State Affiliates
Exec Dir, APhA Foundation
Harleysville PA
(202) 628-0443
------------------------------