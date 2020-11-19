Call for applications - initiative between medicine and pharmacy

Body

Call for applications

A national campaign to increase adult and influenza immunization rates and promote healthy aging

The American College of Physician's (ACP's) Center for Quality has received funding from the CDC,

GSK and Merck to support their I Raise the Rates initiative. The program aims to increase adult and

influenza vaccination coverage among patients with high-risk chronic conditions and racial/ethnic

minority adults by using quality improvement (QI) methodology. The 2020-21 flu season is of

particular importance as we work to combat the Twindemic of COVID-19 and influenza. The program

encourages engagement of pharmacists in the project.



Recruitment is now open!

Any internal medicine, subspecialty practices and pharmacy practices interested in participating in

this exciting program are welcome to

Apply Now: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/APhAIRtR



